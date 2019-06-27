Mining permit application filed in 2 towns in Cam Sur





NAGA CITY — A Filipino-owned corporation has expressed interest in exploring possible natural resources in two towns in the province of Camarines Sur.Top Quality Corp. has filed an application for Exploration Permit with the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) in Legazpi City for the exploration of limestone, rock aggregates, basalt, silica, gold, and other minerals for an area measuring 5064.1082 hectares in Panaytayan Nuevo, Ragay and Mangcawayan, Lupi.Top Quality Corp. has its main office at P. Ocampo St., San Antonio Village, Makati City.An Exploration Permit (EP) is an initial mode of entry in mineral exploration allowing a Qualified Person to undertake exploration activities for mineral resources in certain areas open to mining in the country.A Qualified Person, according to the MGB, is: (a) any Filipino citizen of legal age and with capacity to contract; (b) a Filipino-owned Corporation, Partnership, Association or Cooperative, at least sixty percent (60%) of the capital is owned by Filipino citizens, organized or authorized for the purpose of engaging in mining with technical and financial capability to undertake mineral resources development and duly registered in accordance with the law; or (c) a foreign-owned Corporation, Partnership, Association or Cooperative duly registered in accordance with law and in which less than fifty percent (50%) of the capital is owned by Filipino citizens.The term of an Exploration Permit is for a period of two (2) years from date of its issuance, renewable for like periods but not to exceed a total term of four (4) years for nonmetallic mineral exploration or six (6) years for metallic mineral exploration.The MGB has also specified that the proposed Contract/Permit shall be subject to Section 19 of Republic Act 7942 and Section 15 and Section 16 of DENR Administrative Order No. 2010-21, Series of 2010.Closed to mining, except upon the written consent of the concerned government agency or private entity are: areas near or under public of private building, cemeteries, archaeological and historical sites, bridgesm highways, waterways, railroads, reservoirs, dams, or other infrastructure projects, public or private works including plantations, tourism development areas, and ancestral lands, and prime agricultural lands, among others.