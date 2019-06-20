Man posing as judge extorts P35K from CNorte woman
MERCEDES, CNorte —The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is exerting all efforts to trace the whereabouts of the suspect who pretended to be a judge and extorted P35,000 from a woman in this town earlier this week.
The Mercedes police said the victim Lolita Asurto, a resident of this town, reported that the suspect said the money would be used to help clear her son's name in connection with drug charges.
The amount was sent to a certain JC M. Llacer who claimed the money via remittance service Smart Padala in a branch in Marikina City, the police added.
The police added that their office earlier received a call from a person who introduced himself as a lawyer inquiring about the case of the victim's son.
Meantime, the CIDG said it is positive that it will apprehend the suspect, even if a false name is used in the transaction.