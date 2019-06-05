Legazpi City urban poor thankful for outreach

LEGAZPI CITY – Urban poor families here expressed their gratitude to President Rodrigo Duterte’s urban poor development agency for bringing its service caravan to their hometown.“We are thankful for this activity for it directly serves the people especially those who are in urban areas,” urban poor leader Jaime M. Luzon said of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor’s (PCUP) outreach services offered recently at the Ibalong Centrum for Recreation in Legazpi City.At least 2,500 residents, including Luzon who heads the Legazpi City Slum Dwellers Federation Incorporated, availed themselves of PCUP’s free medical check-up and medicines, counselling, orientation on social services, legal consultation and other government services.PCUP Chairman Alvin Feliciano said the caravan served as a one-stop-shop of services for the people, especially to the urban poor sector, to avail themselves of various government services.“The PCUP and other government agencies are here to provide basic services to everyone especially to the urban poor. Let us all work hand in hand and be united to a better Philippines,” Feliciano added.The PCUP is mandated under EO 82 to serve in collaboration with the private sector as the direct link of the urban poor to government services and programs.“We hope that this kind of activity will not only end today and that the government will further extend help to the marginalized sector for them to have better quality life,” said Luzon after availing himself of legal assistance and medical consultation.The commission will hold 50 caravans nationwide this year and plans 80 more caravans in 2020. The caravan is one of the banner programs of PCUP, an attached agency under the Office of the President.As part of the caravan, the Legazpi City Public Employment Service Office (PESO) and Department of Labor and Employment held a job fair where a total of 5,731 job vacancies from 39 companies were offered to job seekers.Most adult members of urban poor families benefited from the free skills training given by Technical Education and Skills Development Authority. Others availed themselves of business registration services from the Department of Trade and Industry.The beneficiaries were also assisted by the Department of Health, Philippine Statistics Authority, Land Transportation Office, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.