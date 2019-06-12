Kimberly Baluzo plays Aileen in 'Rak of Aegis'





Bicolana songstress Kimberly Baluzo landed the role of Aileen in seventh season of the hit musical Rak of Aegis. The Wishcovery 2018 1st Runner-Up from Camarines Norte shares the stage with OPM legends Randy Santiago, Noel Cabangon, Jenine Desiderio, and Bayang Barrios, among other emerging musical talents.