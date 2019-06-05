Experts to probe GPS device on cocaine blocks

SORSOGON CITY--The Sorsogon police will tap the help of experts to examine the tracking device discovered in the twelve blocks of cocaine previously found in the waters off Bagacay, Gubat, Sorsogon last week.Police Major Jim Jeremias told the media that the tracking device was identifed as a Marine Instrument or GPS Bouy.Said tracking device is capable of receiving information from GPS satellites to calculate the geographical position of the device.Jeremias said it was different from the DMR 800 D Skywave found in the cocaine recovered at Rapu-Rapu, Albay.It will be recalled that twelve boxes of a substance believed to be cocaine were recovered by fishermen on May 27.Said fishermen received a Plaque and cash reward from the PNP Regional Office in appreciation of their cooperation with the anti-drug campaign.