DSWD Bicol warns beneficiaries against cash card pawning, gambling





NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – The Department of Social Welfare and Development here warned its beneficiaries against violating the conditions of its Conditional Cash Transfer program.In a media forum here yesterday, Harry Jay Daet, Provincial Link said among these violations are cash card pawning; gambling, vices, and other illegal activities; and giving false documents or misrepresentation.Those who pawn cards and engage in gambling, vices, and other illegal activities will get a warning letter on the first offense, a suspension of two months of grants on the second offense, and removal from the program for the third and final offense.He added that those who give false documents or engage in misrepresentation will be subject to investigation and if such claims are found true, the beneficiary will be removed from the program.“We appeal to the beneficiaries to comply with their responsibilities,” he appealed.“We do not want the beneficiaries to get removed from the program, but they have to remember to do their part, as well,” he said.