DPWH completes 2.5-km flood control structure in Cam Sur

MANILA--Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark A. Villar announced the completion of a multi-million flood control structure that will help in mitigating flooding in the municipality of Nabua in Camarines Sur.Secretary Villar said that with a budget cost of 130-million, the 2.54-kilometer river walls were completed along critical sections of Waras River in the municipalities of Sta. Elena and Sta. Lucia which are frequented by overflowing of river especially in the occurence of typhoons and heavy rains.It can be recalled that Tropical Depression “Usman” in December of 2018 caused vast areas in Nabua and Baao to be submerged in floodwater which was brought by the overflowing of Waras River.“Substantial investments in infrastructure are being made by the government to ensure that we prevent the damages of climate change to the lives and properties of our people especially in disaster-prone areas,” said Secretary Villar.DPWH-Camarines Sur 4th District Engineering Office (DEO) has also included in its 2019 proposed project, an additional amount of total of P36.2 million to extend the construction and maintenance of revetment walls along Waras River.