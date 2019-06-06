DepEd reminds teachers on admin procedures on welfare issues

MANILA -- The Department of Education (DepEd) on Wednesday reminded its teachers and personnel about appropriate administrative procedures in addressing welfare concerns.The DepEd was reacting to news reports about some teachers of Bacoor National High School-Molino Main using old comfort rooms as faculty rooms."The situation arose when the school implemented its decision to move to single-shift classes this school year. This resulted in faculty rooms, intended originally as classrooms, needing to be converted back into additional classrooms to realize the policy. The school has an enrolment of more than 7,000 learners," the DepEd said in a statement.To address the displacement of the teachers from the faculty rooms, the DepEd said the school principal met with the teachers on May 27."Minutes of the meeting indicate that the principal offered the library, the guidance center, and the advisory classrooms to serve as temporary faculty rooms. However, 11 of the school’s 236 teachers opted to convert a restroom into a faculty room," the statement read.The DepEd stressed "the use of restroom is the choice of the 11 teachers themselves who then complained about it in social media", adding that they chose to stay even after the school principal has issued a memorandum to vacate the comfort rooms.It said a temporary arrangement which is "acceptable to all concerned" has been made."DepEd also seeks to address the Bacoor issue and similar concerns strategically, over the long term, by including in its programs the construction of administration buildings. DepEd has included in its 2020 budget request to the Department of Budget and Management the funding for an initial batch of such buildings that will have space for principal’s office, faculty room, guidance room, library, and school supplies and equipment storage in times of calamities," the statement read. (PNA)