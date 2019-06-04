DepEd pushes for better learning environment for PH youth

MANILA -- Department of Education Secretary Leonor Briones on Monday urged all stakeholders to create a better learning environment for the Filipino youth as she welcomed 27.2 million students back to school.In her welcome message for the opening of school year 2019-2020, Briones said the department has more challenges to hurdle as the country's population continues to increase."We are likewise increasing our efforts to deliver quality, accessible, relevant and liberating education basic education. As we pivot from access to quality, we are also continuously reviewing our curriculum and developing our learning resources," she said.Apart from the development of learning resources, Briones said the DepEd, through the National Educators Academy of the Philippines, aims to empower teachers as they deliver quality basic education to the youth."We are also continuously upgrading our facilities by improving their resistance to typhoons and earthquakes," she added.Briones reported that the DepEd was able to provide "access to fairly-priced commodities, safer streets and roads, and adequate water and electricity supply" through the Oplan Balik Eskwela program."Our command centers and hotlines nationwide are open to serve you and ensure a smooth opening of classes," she said.