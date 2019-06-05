DENR urges support for Philippine Environment Month activities

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – In celebration of World Environment Day, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) bared its activities to promote the agency’s different projects, programs, and policies relative to the enforcement of environmental laws.At the Philippine Information Agency Office, BMC Road here this morning, OIC PENR Officer Gail Cariño said the office seeks the support and cooperation of Bicolanos to ensure the success of the activities.“We all envision a safe environment for our children and the future generations, which is why we are holding these activities,” she explained.She added that apart from the celebration of World Environment Day today, the nation also celebrates Philippine Environment Month, per Proclamation No. 237.This year’s Philippine Environment Month will focus on the theme “Beat Air Pollution,” following studies and reports that millions of people die prematurely around the globe every year because of air pollution.DENR’s list of activities include the Environmental Exhibit on June 17-19 at Robinson’s Place Naga; 29th Eagle Quiz Contest – Provincial Elimination on June 20; River Cleanup on June 22; Arbor Day on June 25; Biodiversity Challenge Season 7 on June 26; 29th Regional Eagle Quiz Contest on June 27; and the 19th Saringaya Awards on June 27.Meantime, Cariño also shared that their initiatives on major policy thrusts such as air quality management, management of chemical and hazardous wastes, water quality management, environmental impact assessment system, ecological solid waste management, and environmental awareness and education, continue in the Bicol region.