Cam High stude hit by motorcycle while crossing on pedestrian lane

Photo courtesy of Naga City Police Office



NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--A Grade 12 student of Camarines Sur National High School and a motorcycle driver suffered serious physical injuries after the motorcycle crashed into the student at MT Villanueva Avenue, Peñafrancia, this city, at around 6:45 a.m. today.



The Naga City Police said the victim was crossing the street on the pedestrian lane when the accident took place.



The driver of the motorcycle was Paolo Dominic Santos y Ferro, 27 years old, a nurse at a local hospital.



Santos was driving without a license, the police said.



The two were rushed to the Bicol Medical Center and NICC Hospital for treatment by the City Rescue Ambulance.



Meantime, the families of the involved parties agreed to an amicable settlement.