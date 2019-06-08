Three Bicolano artists among finalists of GSIS National Art Competition 2019

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Three Bicolano artists are among the 25 finalists of the GSIS National Art Competition 2019: Richard La Torre Perez, Hermel Alejandre, and Wilson Belarmino.





Their works were selected by the judges among over 500 entries.



In an interview with the Bicol Standard, Perez said this is his third time notching an award. He was also a finalist in the 2012 art tilt, and an honorable mention in 2013.





Meantime, Alejandre was also named honorable mention in 2012.





The GSIS National Art Competition is considered as the country’s most awaited and biggest art contest.





Annually, it attracts thousands of artists in the mixed media, non-representational, and sculpture categories.





Many of its previous awardees have went on to make waves in the international art arena.