Ako Bicol urges military honors for Eddie Garcia

GarciaLEGAZPI CITY--Ako Bicol partylist is requesting Pres. Rodrigo Duterte for Half-Mast Flag Honors and the appropriate military honors for Bicolano actor Eddie Garcia.In a statement released last night, Ako Bicol said Garcia previously served as a soldier in the Philippine Scouts (Philippine Army).Further, the partylist recommended to Bicol University to create a Permanent Memorial Exhibit and Professorial Chair at the BU College of Arts and Letters so that the University can continue Garcia's contribution to the arts.Garcia, who hailed from Juban, Sorsogon, passed away Thursday afternoon in Makati.