75% of Bicol villages drug-cleared--PNP

MANILA (Bicol Standard) — Seventy-five percent of barangays in the Bicol region are now cleared of drugs, the Philippine National Police announced on Tuesday.This is due to the administration's relentless crackdown on illegal drugs since 2016.Maj. Gen. Mao Aplasca, PNP Director for Operations, said during a command conference in Camp Crame that at least 12,177 out of the 42,045 barangays (villages) in the country have been declared drug-cleared from July 1, 2016 to May 31, 2019.Aplasca added that Region 1 (Ilocos Region) has the highest number of drug-cleared barangays with 1,967, followed by Region 8 (Eastern Visayas) with 1,919 and Region 6 (Western Visayas) with 852.Based on PNP data, Aplasca said 1,283,409 drug suspects surrendered, 240,565 individuals were arrested and 6,600 drug suspects died during 153,273 anti-illegal drugs operations in the said period.