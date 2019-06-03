3 Cam High studes held for alleged marijuana use

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Three students of Camarines Sur National High School were taken into custody for proper disposition after alleged use of marijuana this morning.





In an interview with the Bicol Standard, Police Senior Master Sargent Toby Bongon, spokesperson of the Naga City Police Office said the security guard called the attention of the three students whom he happened to encounter before classes started this morning.





Said students, who were 14, 15, and 18 years of age, reeked of marijuana, according to the guard.





They were brought to the principal’s office for questioning.





The three students all admitted to using marijuana.





In the presence of their parents, a DOJ and media representative, they were asked to reveal the contents of their pockets, which contained marijuana and lighters.





Bongon said notwithstanding the admission, they will still be subjected to drug test.





The 18-year-old student was taken to Police Station 3 for inquest proceedings.





The two minors, meantime, were turned over to the DSWD.





Bongon added they plan to intensify their campaign against drug use in schools, following this incident.





He also appealed to parents and teachers to help them in guide the youth against the use of the illegal substances.

Photo from https://www.facebook.com/Camarines-Sur-National-High-School-404015845574/