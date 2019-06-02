2 retired teachers found dead inside home in Cam Sur

SAN JOSE, Camarines Sur--The bodies of two retired teachers were discovered in a state of decomposition inside their residence at Zone 1, Brgy. Kinalansan, this town Wednesday afternoon.The victims were identified as Ely Balcueva y Paraiso, 83 years old and Nelly Paaño-Balcueva, 86 years old.According to the investigation, unidentified suspect/s broke into the residence of the spouses by destroying the wooden lock of the kitchen door.Said suspect/s then reportedly ransacked the house.The bodies were discovered by a laborer who informed the daughter of the victims of the same, according to the police.The Scene of the Crime Operatives Team from the Camarines Sur Provincial Crime Laboratory Office led by PMaj Michelle Estolatan said the victims might have been dead for almost a week already when they were found.The amount of Php25,762.00 in different denominations was also recovered from the bag of Nelly Paaño-Balcueva, the investigators said.The bodies of the victims were brought to Abiog Funeral for autopsy and proper disposition.Meantime, investigation is underway for possible identification and apprehension of the suspects.