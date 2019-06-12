1,200 cans of Ma Ling seized in Legazpi City

LEGAZPI CITY -- Some 1,200 cans of Ma Ling, along with 78 kilos of meat were confiscated at Albay District Market and Legazpi City Public Market by the National Meat Inspection Service on Tuesday.Emmanuel Estipona, head of the Legazpi Veterinary office said the items were seized as part of their operations against the spread of African Swine Fever.It will be recalled that the Food and Drug Administration earlier imposed a temporary ban on the importation, distribution, and sale of processed pork meat products, including the aforementioned canned meat.Meantime, along with the meat products, several lightbulbs, which were allegedly being used to deceive the consumers regarding the color of the meat, were also confiscated.