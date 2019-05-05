Virac PNP investigates on harrassment in Cong. Sarmiento's residence



The Congressman's grandson and one Joseph Calleja y Tiansay, 33 years old, single, businessman, resident of Pinarik, Legazpi City were inside the room but were able to hide before the suspects gained entry.



Continued search was conducted by the suspects to the succeeding rooms who gain entry by forcibly destroying the locks but found no one thereat.



The suspects tried to destroy the lock of another room where the Congressman's wife and daughter Estela Mariee Sarmiento y Alcantara, 60 years old and Sharita Sarmiento y Alcantara, 32 years old, single, Government Employee were inside but failed to gain entry.



By then, the suspects left the area and immediately fled towards Virac Poblacion area onboard a maroon SUV.



As of this writing, the Catanduanes Crime Laboratory Office has already processed the scene for possible lifting of latent prints and gathering of other pieces of evidence.

