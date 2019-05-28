Suspected cocaine worth P218.4-M recovered off Sorsogon



In a press conference this morning at Camp Simeon Ola, the police said the blocks were spotted by fishermen.

The blocks have an estimated value of P218.4-million, and weighed more or less 39 kilos.



Asked if the cocaine had the same source as the previous blocks recovered in the region, the police said it could not yet be ascertained.



The markings, however, on the blocks found in Sorsogon, do not match those from the ones previously recovered.



The blocks will be turned over the the PDEA for further investigation, they added.



Meantime, the police sought the continued cooperation of the community in the anti-drug campaign.

