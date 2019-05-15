Sta. Ana Criminal Group leader falls in anti-drug operation

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--A person identified as the leader of Sta. Ana Criminal Group, Francisco Sta. Ana Jr. y Lastima, also known as Bulaw, 33 years old, was killed in an armed confrontation during an anti-illegal drugs operation at Zone 1, Barangay San Lucas, Calabanga, Camarines Sur Tuesday morning.Recovered from the scene by the joint operatives were One (1) unit cal. 45 with chamber load, with inserted magazine loaded with five (5) ammos of same caliber; One (1) piece fired cartridge case of cal. 45; two (2) pieces fired cartridge cases of cal 9mm; ten (10) pieces heat sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu; one (1) piece heat sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu obtained thru buy-bust worth Php 1,500.00; and one (1) piece Php 500.00 marked money and Php 1,000.00 boodle money.The confiscated drug evidence were brought to Camarines Sur Provincial Crime Laboratory for examination and custody.Meantime, the body of the suspect was brought to Pron Funeral Homes, San Francisco, Calabanga, Camarines Sur.The Sta. Ana Criminal Group is known for robbery hold-up activities, the Camarines Sur police said.It may be recalled that last year, two members of the same group were also killed during the implementation of a search warrant in Bagacay, Tinambac, Camarines Sur.