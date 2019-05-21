SM stylish summer stories with Parisian shoes

SM’s iconic in-house brand Parisian, celebrates summer with great style and great stories as it launches its Summer Collection.Whether you’re headed for the beach, a weekend getaway, or simply enjoying summer in the city, the collection makes a statement with animal-printed shoes and even PVC-details. There are also espadrilles for those casual days and pointed mules for a night out. Parisian’s summer palette makes a splash with neutral tones and vibrant colors; and walks high with elegant stilettos and chic blocked heels.Whatever your summer story may be, Parisian definitely has the perfect pair you.Parisian Shoes’ Summer Collection is available at all SM Stores branches nationwide. Get connected with Parisian through Parisian Shoes and Bags on Facebook and @SMParisian on Twitter and Instagram.