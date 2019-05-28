Researchers, designers urged to join Bicol Regional Invention Contests, Exhibits





As a regional competition, BRICE recognizes outstanding inventive and creative works in five (5) categories namely: Outstanding Invention (Tuklas Award); Outstanding Utility Model (UM); Outstanding Industrial Design (ID); Outstanding Creative Research (Likha Award) in two (2) sub-categories: government-funded and private-funded; and Outstanding Student Creative Research (Sibol Award) for High School and College Students. Also, BRICE serves as qualifying round and the regional champions compete during NICE in November of the following year.



Interested participants are required to submit their BRICE entries together with the following documents, completely filled-up, signed by contestant/s and notarized entry forms (one copy each) to DOST V, Regional Center Site, Rawis, Legazpi City on or before 06 September 2019, 5:00 p.m. Note: Pre-Screening of Entries is set on 09 September 2019. Only the owners of qualified entries shall be notified for their participation in BRICE (final evaluation by the Board of Judges).



For Invention, UM, ID, and Creative Research (Likha Award) categories:



RIC Form No. 1 (Entry Form)/Annex 1



RIC Form No. 2 (Waiver Form)/Annex 3



Copy of letters patent or UM/ID registration (as applicable)



One (1) Page Abstract, description/drawings, pictures and certificates



For Student Creative Research (Sibol Award)



RIC Form No. 3 (Entry Form)/Annex 2



RIC Form No. 4 (Waiver Form)/Annex 4



One (1) Page Abstract, description/drawings, pictures and certificates



Additional Requirements for Creative Research Category (Likha Award) and Student Creative Research Category (Sibol Award)



Notarized Certification that their work is their own, new and original



RIC Form No. 5 (Certification for Likha Award)/Annex 5



RIC Form No. 6 (Certification for Sibol Award)/Annex 6



BRICE Rules, Criteria and Required Forms are available at DOST V website: http://region5.dost.gov.ph. For further details, please advise concerned office personnel and customers to visit/contact DOST V, Regional Center Site, Rawis, Legazpi City, tel. no. (052) 742-0911 and the Provincial Science and Technology Center (PSTC) nearest them. (Dr. P.O. Lucena, DOST V)

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)--Qualified inventors, individual designers, makers and professional/student researchers are invited to participate in the 2019 Bicol Regional Invention Contests and Exhibits (BRICE) on 08-10 October 2019 in Naga City, back-to-back with the Regional Science and Technology Week (RSTW) Celebration.This event is spearheaded by the The Department of Science and Technology Region V (DOST V) in partnership with the Technology Application and Promotion Institute (DOST-TAPI) and S&T networks/consortia in the region.BRICE is conducted every other year, alternately with the National Invention Contests and Exhibits (NICE) pursuant to Section 4 of Republic Act No. 7459, also known as “Inventors and Invention Incentives Act of the Philippines”.