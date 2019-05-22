REPAIR WORKS | NIA cuts off water delivery in 4 Cam Sur towns

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) has cut off its water delivery in the four towns of Canaman, Magarao, Bombon, and Calabanga, all in the province of Camarines Sur starting May 16 to July 31,2019 to give way to the repair and maintenance works along the main canals of the Tigman-Ilinagyanan-Inarihan Rivers Irrigation System (TIIRIS) based in Sta. Lucia, Magarao,Camarines Sur.NIA Bicol regional manager Angelito S. Miguel said that the agency needs to conduct cut-off in irrigation service delivery to give them time to check on the physical status of irrigation structures and facilities."During this period, we undertake needed repairs and maintenance works of structures and facilities, like cracks and silted canals in preparation for the start of the wet cropping season," TIIRIS chief Engr. Danilo Renolayan said. "The cut-off or terminal drainage is done once farmers started harvesting their palay crops. It is done to give way for the repair and maintenance works of the main canal at Ilinagyanan Dam."Some 3,542 hectares of rice farms are being served by TIIRIS in the 3rd District of Camarines Sur broken down as follows: Canaman, 609 hectares; Magarao, 780 hectares; Bombon, 538 hectares; and Calabanga, 1,615 hecmres. Further, the system provides irrigation to some 3,765 farmers organized into nine irdgators' associations (IA.5), namely: Hi-Farm IA; Calabanga Division A IA; Calabanga Division B IA; Bombon-Quipayo IA; Centro-Magarao IA; Bombon-liabagamn IA; Canaman-Magarao IA; and Franc-Bel.Cas IA.Renolayan said the scheduled cut-off is an ideal time for farmers to start land soaking and land preparation activities, while rehabilitation of irrigation facilities is on-going, farm lands can still be filled with water since rainy season comes in the months of June and July.NIA encourages the IAs to join hands with NIA in the clearing operations and removal of silted canals, in preparation for the resumption of irrigation come August. (By Analene J. Escolano)