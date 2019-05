NAGA CITY -- A magnitude 3.6 earthquake rocked Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte and Quezon at 12:38 p.m. today, May 22.Phivolcs said the location of the earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, was 13.81N, 123.05E - 010 km N 64° E of Sipocot Camarines Sur.Instrumental intensities include Intensity V - Sipocot, Camarines Sur; Intensity II - Daet, Camarines Sur; and Intensity I - Guinayangan, Quezon, according to Phivolcs.