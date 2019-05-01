Provincially-managed Presentacion Hospital officially opens

PRESENTACION, Camarines Sur --Located at Barangay Sta. Maria, the Presentacion Hospital was opened as a 24-hour outpatient department (OPD) on April 23, 2019. The hospital has 15 rooms and an 8-bed capacity. Its facilities include an Emergency Room, Consultation Area, Admitting Area, Treatment Area, Labor Room, Birthing Room, among others.The hospital is an infirmary-level hospital that will provide medical, surgical, paediatric, and OB-Gyne cases management. It will cater to observation (OBD) patients, outpatients, and emergencies that are less complicated cases for them to provide the first contact emergency care. Patients can now come for consultations and check-ups. A 24-hour ambulance is on duty in case an emergency or transfer is needed.“This district hospital is truly a big help for all of us here in Presentacion. Before, whenever we needed medical attention, we would travel to Garchitorena. Having only simple means of living, travelling back-and-forth is already difficult and costing us so much. But now that a hospital is opened right here in our municipality, checkups will be easier and faster especially in times of emergency,” said Leonida Niebres, resident of barangay Sta. Maria. The hospital is accessible to the community particularly to the indigent families.The hospital has 24-hour accessibility for first-hand medical care that caters to 18 barangays of Presentacion, as well as some barangays of Garchitorena and Caramoan. The hospital will have 24-hour operation including Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.As of now, the hospital only accepts outpatient, but will soon accept inpatient emergencies.Moreover, as part of the opening ceremony, a four-day medical, dental, and surgical mission was conducted, where over 944 patients availed of the free services brought by the Provincial Health Office of the Provincial Government of Camarines Sur.“I came here for the services that they offer, especially in my case as a disabled person who have medical needs for my maintenance. I also brought my daughter, Bea, who suffers from swelling of her lymph nodes,” shared Mrs. Niebres. She and her daughter availed of the free consultation and were given free medicines and vitamins.“A big thanks to the provincial government, especially to Governor Migz Villafuerte, for becoming an instrument in making this into reality. Through this new facility, and the free medical assistance they brought here, they are helping many residents,” Mrs Niebres expressed in delight. (By Charen Vera)