7 new Filipino choco treats unwrapped at IFEX Philippines NXTFOOD ASIA



Tangy Granola with Green Mango and Cacao Nibs by Wit's Sweets and Savouries



Wit’s Sweets and Savouries prepared its Tangy Granola by combining mood-boosting cacao nibs with the tangy flavor of green mangoes to give an energizing and palatable flavor in every bite. Aside from tangy, granolas are also available in classic tasty, spicy, zesty and in coffee flavors.



‌Arabica Chocolates by Dulche Chocolates



Bringing the first chocolate brand from Benguet, Dulche Chocolates offers in its Arabica Chocolates two of the best Philippine agri-commodities from the highlands: coffee and cacao. This bitter-sweet concoction is a perfect treat for coffee lovers.



Dark Chocolate Nibs with Cranberries by Chocoloco



Cacao nibs are basically the purest form of chocolate that give you more cacao bean health benefits since it undergoes less processing stages. With its Dark Chocolate Nibs, Chocoloco uses fermented cacao beans which are then perfectly roasted, cracked and coated with premium organic coconut sap sugar.



Cacao Tea by Cacao Culture



Different from the usual tablea, Cacao Culture offers Cacao Tea that is made of 100% cacao husk, or the outer shell of the cacao beans. The husks are from high-quality cacao beans grown, harvested and processed in Davao City—the “Chocolate Capital of the Philippines.”



Pili Choc by MS3 Choco



Another energizing offering under the Philippine cacao pavilion is the Pili Choc by MS3 Choco made from premium cacao combined with pili nuts which are a significant source of essential minerals, proteins and vitamins.



100% Cacao Bar by Chocoliz/Saret Organic Farmville



This new offering by Chocoliz is a sugar-free, guilt-free, dark chocoloate-tasting candy bar made with organic cacao grown in Luzon by Saret Organic Farmville. This chocolate bar undergoes minimal processing to retain the natural health benefits of cacao.



Minimally processed cacao helps fight against cancer, cardiovascular & kidney diseases, stress and anxiety. It is good for the brain, heart, blood and skin.



Cacao is one of the Philippines’ “Premium 7” export products and has been produced in the country since the 17th century. The Premium 7 exports include coconut, coffee, banana, pineapple, mango and tuna.



All of the three varieties of cacao beans are present and grown in the country. The majority of cocoa beans produced are mid-value Trinitario beans. Criollo beans, which are mainly from older trees, have lower yield but are still being produced while higher value varieties of Forastero beans are beginning to be planted in some local farms.

Delectable, decadent and delicious.These are just some of the flavors that describe the country’s chocolates and cacao-based products, which were showcased from May 24-26, 2019 at the Philippine Cacao Pavilion in IFEX Philippines NXTFOOD ASIA at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, Pasay City.“Buyers and visitors from major target markets abroad were delighted with heavenly treats by makers of cacao—also known as the ‘Food of the Gods’—at the Philippine Cacao Pavilion,” said Pauline Suaco-Juan, the Executive Director of the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the organizer of the event.Here are 7 of the newest Filipino chocolates spotted at the Philippine Cacao Pavilion:Auro Chocolates presents a new experience to enjoy Philippine-sourced chocolate and mango with 100 percent of the fruit but without the added sugar. Each piece of this new product is carefully freeze dried to a crisp, giving everyone the crunch and none of the oil.