PALARONG PAMBANSA | Bicol Vulcans 3x3 Basketball Girls Team qualifies for Semis
DAVAO CITY--The Bicol Vulcans 3x3 Basketball Girls Team has qualified for the Semis of the Palarong Pambansa, after the team beat Ilocos Region.
The team will move to the Semi-Final Round of the 3x3 Basketball competition after dominating their game against Ilocos with a final score of 12-8.
They are only two steps away from the getting Gold Medal of the competition.
The Lady Vulcans will face Central Visayas on the battle for finals Thursday afternoon.