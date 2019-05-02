Home Bicol Davao News Oragon Sports PALARONG PAMBANSA | Bicol Vulcans 3x3 Basketball Girls Team qualifies for Semis

DAVAO CITY--The Bicol Vulcans 3x3 Basketball Girls Team has qualified for the Semis of the Palarong Pambansa, after the team beat Ilocos Region.

The team will move to the Semi-Final Round of the 3x3 Basketball competition after dominating their game against Ilocos with a final score of 12-8.

They are only two steps away from the getting Gold Medal of the competition.

The Lady Vulcans will face Central Visayas on the battle for finals Thursday afternoon.
