PALARONG PAMBANSA | Bicol Vulcans 3x3 Basketball Girls Team qualifies for Semis



The team will move to the Semi-Final Round of the 3x3 Basketball competition after dominating their game against Ilocos with a final score of 12-8.



They are only two steps away from the getting Gold Medal of the competition.



The Lady Vulcans will face Central Visayas on the battle for finals Thursday afternoon.

DAVAO CITY--The Bicol Vulcans 3x3 Basketball Girls Team has qualified for the Semis of the Palarong Pambansa, after the team beat Ilocos Region.