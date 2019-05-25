P3.4-M shabu seized in Sipocot, Cam Sur

PDEA photo





NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--Shabu worth some Php3.4-million was confiscated from a suspected drug personality during a buy-bust operation in Sipocot, Camarines Sur.



Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Bicol said the anti-illegal drug operation was conducted at Barangay Tara, along Maharlika Highway Friday afternoon.



Ferdinand Luzaraga y Galang was arrested, the PDEA said.



The shabu was contained in two plastic bags, and had a weight of more or less 500 grams.



Luzaraga will be facing a case for violation of Section 5 Article II of Republic Act 9651, PDEA added.