Naga City buy-bust yields P4M shabu





NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Sachets of shabu with an estimated market value of Php4,080, 000.00 were seized from two persons at Barangay Tabuco, this city at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in a buy-bust operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine National Police.



In a report to the Bicol Standard, the Naga City Police Office said the suspects were siblings Edgar Majencar Jr. y Batungbakal, also known as Bogs, 26 years old, single, and working at a call center; and Sean Edward Majencar y Batungbakal, 25 years old, single, and jobless.



Recovered from their possession were buy-bust money, two cellphones, and a plastic sachet of suspected shabu.



The police said the source of the shabu was somewhere in the National Capital Region and Region 4A.



Their father, the police added, was also previously arrested for a similar case.



It will be recalled that just yesterday, the authorities also arrested two persons at Barangay Balatas, this city, with shabu worth around P1,020,000.00.00.



The police said they will continue their campaign against illegal drugs, with the help of information gathered in previous operations.