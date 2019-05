Miss Kaogma 2019 winners crowned

IRIGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--Quizan de Lima of Bato, Camarines Sur was crowned Miss Kaogma 2019 at University of Northeastern Philippines here Friday night.Miss Camarines Sur, meantime, is Trixia Jorgia Aganan from Naga City, and Miss Tourism is Krystel Sales from Naga City.Angelica Marie Camu from Tabaco City was named 1st runner up while Cristine Arnedo from Legazpi City is 2nd runner up.The special awardees are:Ms. Tugawe Cove - Krizzia Ann ToralBest in Swimsuit - Princess Jane PlotadoMs. Photogenic - Rose Ann PangilinanMs. Congeniality - Clare Alexandra AzañesBest in Evening Gown - Princess Jane Plotado