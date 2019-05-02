Minimum wage earners in Bicol to get the second tranche increase of P5 and P15

Legazpi City – Minimum wage earners based in the Bicol region will receive the second tranche increase of P5.00 and P15.00 on May 1, 2019 for those employing 10 workers and above and those employing 1 to 9 workers, respectively.Atty. Alvin Villamor, Department of Labor and Employment Bicol director, said the minimum wage in Bicol region regardless of the number of workers in establishments will be P310.This, after the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) affirmed Wage Order No. RBV-19, the newest wage order issued by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board 5 (RTWPB 5) last September 2018.“The adjustment of the minimum wage rate is one of the measures of the government to provide workers with immediate relief spurred by high prices of basic goods and services,” said DOLE Regional Director Atty. Alvin M. Villamor, who chairs the RTWPB-5.He added that the increase in the minimum wage rate was the result of the series of consultations and public hearing conducted by the Board.The prevailing socio-economic conditions of the region as well as the viability of various business were among those considered by the Board in coming up with the amount.Under Wage Order No. RBV – 19, the wage rate per day shall apply to all minimum wage earners in the private sector in the region regardless of their position, designation or status of employment and irrespective of the method by which they are paid.Atty. Villamor added, “we also encourage those establishments in the wholesale and retail trade, construction industry to come up with productivity-based pay schemes that will allow for higher performance/ productivity of the enterprise and income among its workers.”Excluded from the order, however, are kasambahays or domestic workers covered by Batas Kasambahay (RA 10361), persons in the personal service of another, and workers of duly registered Barangay Micro-Business Enterprises (BMBEs) with Certificates of Authority pursuant to RA 9178, as amended, and also provided under the Go Negosyo Act of 2013 (RA 10644)