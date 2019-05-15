Masbate, Sorsogon selected as pilot areas for universal health care program

Masbate and Sorsogon have both been chosen by the Department of Health as pilot sites of the Universal Health Care-Advance Implementation Sites (AIS) programs.In a report by the Philippine News Agency , it was revealed that these provinces, along with 33 others were chosen "because of the willingness and support of their local chief executives to participate in the program and also due to the high probability of success in these areas."Said health programs will be supported and contracted by both DOH and PhilHealth to demonstrate various approaches and mechanisms to achieve technical, managerial, and financial integration, as mandated by the UHC law that guarantees equitable access to quality and affordable health care for all Filipinos.President Rodrigo Duterte signed the UHC law, or Republic Act 11223 last February 20, paving the way for the automatic enrollment of all Filipinos covered under the National Health Insurance Program, which prescribes complementary reforms in the health system.