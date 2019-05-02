LRV welcomes arrest of Bikoy videos uploader







NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Former Camarines Sur 3rd District Rep. Luis R. Villafuerte has welcomed the arrest of the uploader of the “Bikoy” videos for cyberlibel.



Villafuerte said this is a step towards bringing to justice those responsible for creating and sharing the malicious and glaringly false information in the videos.



Earlier, he urged the Cybercrime Division of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to track down those behind the “Bikoy” videos bared an alleged narcolist that included politicians and businessmen.



He also warned local politicians from sharing the “Bikoy” videos, especially as the election nears.



“I will not hesitate to file appropriate charges against those who share the malicious videos that malign me.”



“The Bikoy videos have already been proven false by the police and are only used in a smear campaign against political candidates like me.”



It will be recalled that Philippine National Police Bicol Director BGen. Arnel Escobal himself confirmed that there are no narcopoliticians from Bicol in the list presented to them during their recent command conference in Davao City.



Escobal warned the public to be cautious against the spread of fake exposés and misinformation such as the Bikoy video, especially as it is campaign season.



He added that it is possible that the videos were created to besmirch the reputation of politicians, even if they have zero basis.



Among the politicians accused of being linked to the drug syndicate in Bicol are Camarines Norte Gov. Edgardo Tallado, Albay 3rd District Rep. Fernando Gonzalez, former Camarines Sur Rep. Luis R. Villafuerte, Catanduanes Gov. Joseph Cua, Albay businessman Elizaldy Co, Sorsogon Senior Provincial Board Member Krunimar Escudero; Naga businessman Thomas Enrile; Victor Lorenzo Rosales, and businesswoman Tess Rañola.



Meantime, Bikoy also accused President Rodrigo Duterte's 13-year-old daughter, son and former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, and his son-in-law Mans Carpio of receiving money from a drug personality.