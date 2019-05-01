LRV urges NBI to probe 'Bikoy' smear campaign

Among the politicians accused of being linked to the drug syndicate in Bicol are Camarines Norte Gov. Edgardo Tallado, Albay 3rd District Rep. Fernando Gonzalez, former Camarines Sur Rep. Luis R. Villafuerte, Catanduanes Gov. Joseph Cua, Albay businessman Elizaldy Co, Sorsogon Senior Provincial Board Member Krunimar Escudero; Naga businessman Thomas Enrile; Victor Lorenzo Rosales, and businesswoman Tess Rañola.



They are collectively called the Quadrangle Group, according to “Bikoy.”



Meantime, in a news report, Carlo Librea, cluster general manager of Misibis Bay Resort said, “The room being questioned [in the Bikoy video] is being occupied by guests since 2017.”



There is also no basement in any of the hotel’s buildings, contrary to Bikoy’s claim that one of the basements was a drug laboratory.



“The management of Misibis Bay resort is coordinating with proper authorities to unmask and file appropriate and legal charges against the brains behind this fake and libelous video,” he added.



In a related development, PCol Felix Servita, Naga City PNP Director, laughed off the allegations.



He added that the Naga City police intelligence is very active in the campaign against drugs. In fact, two Nigerian nationals were arrested last week before they could even distribute P18-million worth of shabu.



“All other agencies who are involved in the anti-drug campaign have no knowledge or information regarding Bikoy’s claims.”



He stressed that the public must be vigilant and leave to the authorities the investigation regarding any illegal drug activity.

NAGA CITY -- Former Camarines Sur 3rd District Rep. Luis R. Villafuerte has called upon the cybercrime division of the National Bureau of Investigation to immediately probe and unmask the persons responsible for creating and circulating the malicious video series by a user called “Bikoy.”In an interview, Villafuerte vehemently denied the accusations of “Bikoy” who named him and other Bicolano politicians as people involved in illegal drugs.Villafuerte stressed that even the Bicol police has clarified that the videos have zero basis, and were created only to malign politicians, especially as it is campaign season.“The people behind the Bikoy videos should be brought to justice, as what they have done is a patent violation of the cybercrime law,” he said.The Bikoy video series accused the members of the first family, along with local leaders who are not aligned with the Liberal Party.Villafuerte also noted that at present, political opponents are circulating the information in the videos, even after they has been declared false.Meantime, Philippine National Police Bicol Director BGen. Arnel Escobal confirmed recently that there are no narcopoliticians from Bicol in the list presented to them during their recent command conference in Davao City.Escobal warned the public to be cautious against the spread of fake exposés and misinformation such as the Bikoy videos.He added that it is possible that the videos were created to besmirch the reputation of politicians, even if they have no basis.