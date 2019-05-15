LGU Donsol warns against box jellyfish

DONSOL, Sorsogon (Bicol Standard)— The local government unit of Donsol has warned tourists and residents about the box jellyfish, whose venom is said to be among the deadliest in the world.





Said marine invertebrates have been sighted in the waters of this town lately.





In an advisory, Municipal Mayor Josephine Alcantara Cruz said because of the danger, whaleshark interaction will not be allowed for those who are 18 years old and below, and those with compromised health condition.





Other tourists who still wish to do snorkeling are advised to take precaution.





“We are working on constructive measures to address this condition,” Alcantara-Cruz said in the same advisory.





“We humbly ask for your understanding and cooperation on said matter,” she continued.





The box jellyfish has toxins that attack the heart, nervous system, and skin cells.