Last call for entries to the 69th Palanca Awards

The Carlos Palanca Foundation, Inc., the sponsor and organizer of the 69th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature, is reminding aspiring authors to submit entries before the deadline of 6pm on 31 May 2019.This year’s edition of the country’s longest-running and most prestigious literary contest is accepting entries in all of its 22 categories:· Novel and Nobela categories· English Division – Short Story, Short Story for Children, Essay, Poetry, Poetry Written for Children, One-act Play, and Full-length Play;· Filipino Division – Maikling Kuwento, Maikling Kuwentong Pambata, Sanaysay, Tula, Tulang Para sa mga Bata, Dulang May Isang Yugto, Dulang Ganap ang Haba, and Dulang Pampelikula;· Regional Languages Division – Short Story-Cebuano, Short Story-Hiligaynon, and Short Story-Ilokano.· Kabataan Division – Kabataan Essay and Kabataan Sanaysayo Kabataan Essay: “At a time when spreading of misinformation is getting common, what can you do to help people, especially the youth, search for the truth?”o Kabataan Sanaysay: “Sa panahon na laganap ang pagkalat ng maling impormasyon, paano mo matutulungan ang mga tao, lalo na ang kabataan, na hanapin ang katotohanan?”Participants may submit only one entry per category. Published/produced works which were first published or first produced between 1 June 2018 to 31 May 2019 and/or unpublished/unproduced works may be entered in the contest. For the Novel and Nobela categories, published works which were first published within a period of two (2) years prior to 31 May 2019 and unpublished works may be submitted. Only unproduced works may be entered in the Dulang Pampelikula category. A work which has been awarded a prize in another contest before 6pm of 31 May 2019 is not qualified.Contest rules and official entry forms are available at Palanca Awards’ official website, www.palancaawards.com.phEntries may be submitted personally or via courier at the Palanca Foundation office at Ground Floor, Greenbelt Excelsior Bldg., 105 C. Palanca Street, Legaspi Village, Makati City. All submissions must be printed copies. The Carlos Palanca Foundation will NOT accept online or email submissions for all categories.All winners will be honored in a special ceremony later this year. Contact the CPMA office at cpmawards@gmail.com or at (632) 843-8277 for further inquiries and other concerns. Ask for Leslie B. Layoso or Ester Alfaro.