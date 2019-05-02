Important moral values for students

The teaching of moral values is important for students to develop into holistic individuals. Without these moral values being integrated into their studies, students will likely find it hard to imbibe these moral values if they are only taught at home or in the community. Schools, especially in the elementary grades, serve to reinforce morality education which students need in their academic life and even much later as they turn into the movers and shakers of society.There are many moral values which may be taught, but the most important among them, in my opinion are the following:1. Honesty and integrityHonesty is as important in academic life as it is in professional life. In both cases, honesty ensures that other people can trust and rely on one to tell the truth, even at times when it is difficult to do so. Avoiding cheating and acting always in accordance with honesty will take you places, while lying will get you nowhere, whether in school or in one’s career.2. Hard work and perseveranceHard work and perseverance are often rewarded in school. Teachers often recognize students who put in hard work into their assignments, even if they do not get the answers completely correct. However, students should realize that even if their hard work is not rewarded with medals or certificates, they should still keep at it, as perseverance will help them surmount life’s challenges. As the saying goes, success is one percent inspiration, and 99 percent perspiration, and learners would do well to have this belief ingrained into their thinking.3. RespectAs the world gets more challenging, the tendency is to step on other people in order to get ahead. Yet students need to learn at an early age that they need to have compassion with their peers as well as other members of the community if they truly want to succeed. Collaboration, some say, is much better than competition, and in order to collaborate, there must be respect among everyone, regardless of one’s age, gender, class, or religion.Teachers would do well to be role models of honesty and integrity, hard work and perseverance, and respect both within the classroom and outside of it.With their actions and words, they can emphasize the importance of moral values not only in making a person successful, but also in ensuring that one’s life is satisfying and meaningful.