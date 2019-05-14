Why education is important

by Gabriel P. PenolioTeacher-In-Charge/T-1Caloocan Elementary SchoolBuhi North District, Buhi, Camarines SurEducation is important to everyone. It is the level of education that helps people earn respect and recognition. In my opinion, it is an essential part of life both personally and socially. However, the unequal standard of education is still a major problem that needs to be solved.The importance of education is undeniable for every single person. It goes without saying that education has a positive effect on human life. All people need to study. Only with the advent of education can people gain knowledge and expand their view over the world. Education plays such a rudimentary role on our society that we cannot even imagine life without it. It is a determined element for the civilization of human society. Not only does it help develop healthy surrounding but it also generates an advanced community. As matter of fact, everything we create today is based on the knowledge that we obtain throughout our life by way of education. This assists scientists in inventing equipment and devices, resulting in high technology. The more developed life is, the more necessary education becomes for everyone.Although education has a significant influence in life, the average education is not the same in different areas. As a result, strategies are being made to resolve problems. Without education life would be disastrous and harmful. Consequently, to this day, we are trying our best to make education global and accessible for everyone particularly the poor and the disabled. There are still some places in our country that people find it hard to gain proper education. Moreover, all children should be given equal opportunities to learn and study. Because the development of a country depends greatly on the standard of education, it must do everything in its power to improve it. Although educational system of different countries vary among each other but they have to share a common goal which is to offer its citizen suitable and proper learning.Education is absolutely beneficial to society as a whole. It is a lifelong process that needs to be reinforcing throughout life. However, we need an educational system that will eradicate illiteracy and provide ordinary people access not only to basic education but also higher and technical education.