

Teachers often need to strike a balance between the lessons and moral education so that their students are able to be holistic learners—knowing not just their academic lessons, but also how to be good persons.



Here are some of my suggestions on how to teach moral values.



1. Integrate moral education into the lessons. Including examples that teach moral values will enrich the learning, even if the class is not specifically teaching moral education. For example, if a student is caught committing an act of academic dishonesty in an assignment, it may be an opportune time to have a talk with the students on the importance of integrity.



2. Use real-life examples. DepEd, in the K to 12 curriculum, encourages contextualization and drawing examples from the student’s immediate environments. Teaching moral education with situations drawn from reality would help the lesson become more relatable, not to mention much more engaging than if the teacher sticks to examples from foreign textbooks.



3. Be available for consultation. Students look to their teachers as their second parents, especially if their own parents seem to have not much interest in teaching them morality. Teachers can therefore take the time to engage in consultation and guidance sessions with the students when they can freely discuss their issues and concerns, especially about moral dilemmas.



4. Use existing materials. There are loads of materials on teaching ethics and moral values available today, if only teachers take the time to search for them. They can look into these existing books, journals, publications, and even multimedia material to guide their teaching of moral values.



Teachers, I believe, should make it a point to include mini-lessons on morality even if they teach subjects that seem completely unrelated to it. Students, they must remember, are not machines programmed to repeat information as needed; they need to be functioning and responsible individuals in a world that is more challenging than ever.

Lilibeth T. ErongaTeacher IBagumbayan Elem. SchoolBula, Camarines Sur