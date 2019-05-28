Float parade kicks off Abaca Festival in Catanduanes

VIRAC, Catanduanes (Bicol Standard) -- Floats showcasing abaca were paraded in the streets of Catanduanes to kick off the five-day Abaca Festival 2019.The floats called were prepared by various local government units, members of the private sector, and national agency offices.This year's Abaca Festival centers on honoring the island's abacaleros for sustaining the local and international abaca industry.Among the activities lined up for the festival are a trade and tourism fair, abaca summit, jobs and business fair, film directing and cinematography workshop, street dancing competition, and fellowship night.Photos: Philippine Information Agency