Everything there is to know about the missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints







Who are Latter-day Saints missionaries?



The missionaries are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, popularly known as Mormons, and are mostly young adults between 18 and 25 years old. Some retired adult couples decide to serve the church as full-time missionaries. So if you find the missionaries in the street, chances are you can see either two young of the same sex or two older adults of different sex.



Why do they go to missions?



The missionaries of the Church primarily serve for the love of God and they do it for free. They want to share how God unconditionally loves His people and want these people to know and learn about Him. Missionaries help people to find meaning, purpose, and direction in their lives. They let people feel the joy of being with God and the peace when one follows His commandments.



When do they service as missionaries?



Young adult members serve as missionaries between the ages of 18 and 25 years as long as they are physically and mentally capable of doing it.



What’s the duration of the mission?



Women missionaries serve for 18 months and men serve for 24 months.

How do they finance their mission?



Missionaries don’t receive any monetary consideration for the time and effort spent in serving people. They save money for years and sometimes receive the help of their family and friends to finance their mission.



Where do they go to the mission?



Missions are held almost all over the globe. Places were missions are not held are those in war or with big socio-economic problems. They serve as close to full time, as their capability and circumstances allow them.



Missionaries are sent only to countries where the government permits the Church to operate.



How are missions like?



Each service missionary is provided a customized mission experience uniquely tailored to his or her talents, skills, and gifts. During their missions, it is common for service missionaries to serve in multiple assignments, including approved charitable organizations, Church operations, and others. Throughout their missions, service missionaries are under the ecclesiastical direction of the presidency.



Missionaries do their work in groups called companionships, and it’s commonly consisted of a pair and sometimes of three people. They live together, accomplish their mission together and collaborate with each other on their daily activities. Missionaries adapt their schedules with the culture of their assigned country and a handbook is given to every service missionary. The handbook gives counsel and guidance about topics such as commitment to serving the Lord, personal conduct, and daily schedule.



