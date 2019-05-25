The ECDC as an effective tool to check the readiness of kindergarten pupils

by Judith B. Morano

Service providers dealing with children in the pre-school age in the past found it difficult to check the readiness of the children for education as, at that time, there was no standardized tool for this purpose.





Teacher, rural health workers, child development and day care workers used to employ their own improvised methods, which were sometimes inadequate to check the children’s readiness.

Fortunately, these service providers now have an effective tool to check the readiness of children for education: the Philippine Early Childhood Development Checklist (ECDC).





This checklist can be used to determine determine a child’s level of development, and to identify whether said child is at risk for developmental delays, provided that the people who will use them undergo some training.





The checklist is suitable for use for children aged 0 months to 3 years, and those aged 3 years and 1 month to 5 years and 11 months.





It includes seven domains in the testing: (1) gross motor, (2) fine motor, (3) self-help, (4) receptive language, (5) expressive language, (6) cognitive, and 7) social-emotional.





The materials used in the testing include small toys, food such as bread or biscuits, paper, crayons, drinking cup and water, picture books, puzzles, blocks, and spoons, among several others.





Meantime, tasks given to children range from having them climb on a chair without help, running without tripping or falling, to throwing ball overhead with direction, jump and turn, drinking from a cup unassisted, preparing own food/snack, pouring from pitcher without spillage, dresses without assistance including buttoning and tying, washing face without any help, and bathing without any help.





At times, the parental report suffices, while at others, the person administering the test needs to see for himself or herself if the child can perform the task.





The checklist, it must be noted, comes with words of caution. It is not intended to be used to make a medical diagnosis; determine a child’s intelligence quotient or IQ; or gauge his academic achievement.





Certainly, for us educators, the Philippine Early Childhood Development Checklist is a valuable tool in monitoring the development and growth of the Filipino child. Apart from standardizing the tests into a comprehensive tool, it helps ensure that the child gets the proper assistance in his or her education, and enjoys a nurturing and safe school environment.