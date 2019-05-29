DILG urges local execs: Support ‘Oplan Balik Eskwela’



MANILA -- The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday urged local chief executives (LCEs) to support the Department of Education's (DepEd) Oplan Balik Eskwela (OBE) campaign for the opening of classes on June 3.



“Local (executives) are expected to work closely with DepEd to ensure that the school opening is as smooth and orderly as possible so that both students and teachers will be inspired to embark on this new learning journey,” said DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año in a statement.



The OBE, which runs from May 27 - June 7, is DepEd’s annual initiative to engage agencies, organizations and other stakeholders in preparation for the incoming school year.



It aims to address problems, queries, and other concerns commonly encountered by the public at the start of the school year and ensure that learners are properly enrolled and able to attend school on the first day of classes on June 3.



Through DILG Memorandum Circular 2019 - 78, the DILG Secretary also encouraged LCEs to convene their Peace and Order Councils (POC), Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC), and Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (LDRRMC) in preparation for the opening of the classes.



LCEs are also urged to assist in providing information and quick response, mobilize barangays to clean/mark signage road networks leading to schools, and assist DepEd in preparing school facilities.



Año also directed the LCEs to deploy their local police and barangay force multipliers to be stationed near the school gates and along roads leading to schools to ensure the safety of students going to and from their schools.