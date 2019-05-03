DILG to charge LGU execs paying campaign fees to Reds

Department of the Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya





MANILA -- The Department of the Interior of Local Government (DILG) will be filing charges against local government officials providing financial support to communist rebels after the May 13 elections, DILG Spokesperson Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said.“Siguro ang gagawin namin after the elections, once we validated these reports and we have enough evidence, we will give figures but for this, hindi pa, we're in the middle of election period pa," he told reporters Thursday.He said the DILG, together with the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines, would continue to monitor all candidates during the final days of the election campaign season.“The AFP and PNP are now closely monitoring them and they will be held liable even after the election if we are able to gather evidence that they aiding, financing, supporting or conniving with these communist terrorist groups and their allies who are out to trample our democracy and oust our duly constituted authorities,” Malaya said.PNP Spokesperson Colonel Bernard Banac warned those who donate to communist rebels that they would face criminal liability for violation of Republic Act 10168 or The Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012.Aside from the crime of financing of terrorism, he said the act of giving any amount or item of value to the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) is tantamount to disloyalty punishable under the Revised Penal Code.Malaya reiterated the warning to all local candidates and officials not to fall prey to the modus operandi of the CPP-NPA-NDF and their front organizations.“There is no need to conspire with communist terrorist groups to clinch a victory in the polls. Being matino, mahusay at maasahan is more than enough to ensure your victory in the coming elections,” Malaya said.The candidates have also been advised to immediately report to the authorities the extortion activities of the NPA, which is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.President Rodrigo R. Duterte also issued Proclamation No. 374 on December 5, 2017, declaring the CPP-NPA as a terrorist organization. (PNA)