DAR gives new farming equipment to Albay farmers’ organizations

LEGAZPI CITY — THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) will release today another set of farm tractors to six organizations of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Albay province.DAR Regional Director Arnel Dizon said these Php 12.6-million worth of farm equipment include six 4-wheeled 90-horsepower farm tractors with complete land cultivation implements such as mounted disc plow, trailing harrow and 3-toner trailer.This equipment distribution is under the agency’s Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support Project (CRFPSP), a DAR program that implements the provision of farm machines aimed to improve farm productivity and the earning capabilities of ARBs in a sustainable manner through their organizations.The DAR is not only giving common service facilities like mechanized farming equipment but also introduce new farm technologies to ARBs to develop their farm cooperatives and ultimately increase their farm yield, Dizon said on Tuesday here.He said DAR gives the farm machines as “equipment grant,” which will be operated by the farmers’ organizations as business assets where user fees would be collected and utilized for the operation and maintenance of said equipment.Through CRFPSP, the DAR is seeing to it that ARBs are provided with assistance to sustain their agricultural productivity being the primary means of livelihood in agrarian communities as an adaptation towards resiliency and effects of climate change.The project is being implemented in agrarian reform communities and other areas having identified vulnerability to the impacts of climate change.Among the recipients of the equipment, Dizon said, are the Southern Legazpi Upland Barangays (SLUB) LinksFarm Farmers Association, Inc. based in Legazpi City, Sa Agrarian Reform Iriba Gabos Sa Kauswagan (SARIGAN) in Daraga, Marasawag Composite Farmers Association (MCFA) and Quibongbongan Community Development Cooperative (QUIFA) in Guinobatan, and Gamot Luya Dalogo Farmers Association (GLDFA) and Kinuartelan Development Farmers’ Association (KDFA) in Polangui town.The KDFA and GLDFA, meanwhile, will use the tractors for their sugarcane block farm production and marketing project.Earlier, the agency also gave sets of farm equipment to the Muladbucad Small Water Irrigation System Association, Inc. (MSWISA) in Guinobatan and Estancia-Labnig Farmers Irrigators Association (ELFIA) in Malinao town. Both farmers’ organization received 2 units Hand Tractors with trailers and implements, 1 unit Thresher, 1 unit Shredder Machine, 10 Knapsack Sprayers, and 25 Rakes and Shovels.Following the awarding of the equipment, we will also give the recipients training on how to properly utilize them, Dizon said.DAR Undersecretary for Operations Karlo Bello will grace the occasion.Representatives of the six organizations will sign the Memorandum of Trust Agreement with DAR Regional Director Arnel Dizon and Albay Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Estreluna Ante in a ceremony to be held at the CARP Development Center (CDC) in Regional Government Center, Rawis, Legazpi City. (By Geri C. Buensalida-DAR Region V)