Comply with new wage order, DOLE Bicol reminds employers



LEGAZPI CITY -- The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) regional office for Bicol is reminding employers to comply with the new wage order for daily minimum wage earners in the region that took effect on Wednesday.



DOLE Regional Director Alvin Villamor on Thursday said the salary increase granted to Bicolano workers represents the second tranche of the pay hike that was approved in September last year under Wage Order No. RBV-19 issued by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-5.



Minimum wage earners in Bicol now stand to receive PHP310 daily.



“The adjustment of the minimum wage rate is one of the measures of the government to provide workers with immediate relief spurred by high prices of basic goods and services,” said Villamor, who chairs the RTWPB-5.



He noted that the increase in the minimum wage rate was the result of a series of consultations and public hearings conducted by the wage board.



The prevailing socio-economic conditions in the region as well as the viability of various businesses were among the factors considered by the Board in coming up with the amount.



Wage Order RBV – 19 shall apply to all minimum wage earners in the private sector in the region regardless of their position, designation or status of employment and irrespective of the method by which they are paid.



“We also encourage those establishments in the wholesale and retail trade, construction industry to come up with productivity-based pay schemes that will allow for higher performance/ productivity of the enterprise and income among its workers,” Villamor said.



Excluded from the order are the "kasambahay" or domestic workers covered by Republic Act 10361, (Batas Kasambahay) persons in the personal service of another, and workers of duly registered Barangay Micro-Business Enterprises (BMBEs) with Certificates of Authority pursuant to RA 9178, as amended, and also provided under the Go Negosyo Act of 2013 (RA 10644). (by Connie Calipay, PNA)