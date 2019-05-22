CANORECO announces 9-hour brownout on May 25

This is according to an advisory released by CANORECO this morning.

The electric cooperative cited preventive maintenance of 69KV line including replacement of 69KV poles and accessories and right of way clearing activities as the reason behind the brownout.

Meantime, the National Grid Corporation of the Phil. (NGCP) also announced that there will be a four-hour power interruption from 8:00AM-12:00NN to facilitate hotspot correction at PCB terminal, Phase B (load side) at Labo Substation.

DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard) -- A nine-hour power interruption will affect the towns of Labo, Capalonga, Sta.Elena, Vinzons, San Vicente, San Lorenzo Ruiz, Mercedes, Daet, Basud, Talisay; Brgy. Tamisan and San Martin in Jose Panganiban; and Brgy. Awitan, Tabas, Bakal, Mankasay, Mampungo, Pinagbirayan Malaki, Dancalan, Calaburnay, Sitio Nakulo, and Malaguit in Paracale on Saturday, May 25, 2019.