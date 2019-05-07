Bus Terminal Issue: Tato Mendoza wins case vs. City Hall
In the same Decision given on May 6, 2019, RTC Judge Erwin Virgilio P. Ferrer, also denied the issuance of injunction for FPM Corporation’s failure to prove that it has material and substantial right to be protected by the Court.
It will be recalled that in December 2013, Mendoza filed city hall officials due to an alleged violation of his rights under an existing contract which allowed him to operate the Central Bus Terminal.
Impleaded in the case as defendant was the city government of Naga represented by Mayor John Bongat.
Mayor John Bongat, along with Vice Mayor Nelson Legacion and other city officials, took over the operation of the facility in January 2014.