DepEd readies for Brigada Eskwela 2019

The Department of Education (DepEd) will conduct the 2019 Brigada Eskwela from May 20 to 25, 2019 with the theme “Matatag na Bayan para sa Maunlad na Paaralan.”The Brigada Eskwela is the National Schools Maintenance Week that aims to brings together all education stakeholders to participate and contribute their time, effort, and resources to prepare public school facilities for the opening of the school year in June.The host region will hold the national kick-off program on May 16, 2019 in a public school to be announced later.Likewise, regional offices (ROs) and schools division offices (SDOs) will hold their kick-off ceremonies to launch the Brigada Eskwela in their respective areas on May 20, 2019.All regional directors (RDs) and schools division superintendents (SDSs) shall mobilize their partnerships with school-based focal persons to ensure the effective implementation of Brigada Eskwela in all public elementary and secondary schools, and the involvement of their communities.School heads (SHs) shall take the lead role in planning the activities geared on making schools ecologically conscious, resilient, clean, and conducive to learning. Important reminders to SHs in the conduct of this activity are indicated in Enclosure No. 1.Individuals or groups from the national government agencies (NGAs), local government units (LGUs), private sector, international organizations and other parties, who or which are interested to help the schools and volunteers, may coordinate with the External Partnerships Service (EPS) of the DepEd Central Office, Education Support Services Division in the ROs, Social Mobilization and Networking Section under the Schools Governance and Operations Division in the SDOs and/or the school principal of the beneficiary school, for guidance.All DepEd employees are encouraged to join the 2019 Brigada Eskwela activities by volunteering their skills, sharing their time or providing in-kind support to public schools near their residence. Interested employees are given two days to do volunteer work on official time, provided that such work is approved by their heads of offices.Further, nonteaching personnel shall earn a Compensatory Time Off (CTO) for the complete eight hours participation in the maintenance efforts on the last day of Brigada Eskwela week, which is a Saturday.Teaching personnel are entitled to earn vacation service credits arising from their active involvement in the 2019 Brigada Eskwela activity. A complete six-day participation in the maintenance effort shall give teachers a three-day service credit entitlement. For further details on granting service credits to teachers, please refer to DepEd Order No. 53, s. 2003 entitled Updated Guidelines on Grant of Vacation Service Credits to Teachers, particularly Item No. l.d Sub-item k.Central office key officials are enjoined to participate in activities related to the implementation of Brigada Eskwela.All bureau and regional directors, ESSD chiefs and Regional Partnerships focal persons are invited to attend the national kick-off program. Travel and incidental expenses shall be charged to local funds, subject to the usual accounting and auditing rules and regulations.