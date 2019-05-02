Bicol Isarog donates bus to LGU Virac

The Bicol Isarog Transport System Incorporated (BITSI) donated a reconditioned 61-seater Hyundai bus to the municipal government of Virac.The donation is due to the bus company’s gratitude to the local government’s devotion and affection shown towards Bicol Isarog which operates in Virac.Bicol Isarog, whose principal address is in Naga City in Camarines Sur, is the leading bus company in Southern Luzon which extends its services to the province of Palawan and Eastern Visayas region.BITSI is composed of 10 subsidiaries and sister brands including RSL Bus Transport, Penafrancia Tours, Victory Liner and Five Star Bus Company to name a few.Bicol Isarog is the only bus company that regularly plies the Virac to Manila (vice versa) route.